INVESTB holds a General meeting on March 19, 2017 (ADSM)
Date: 20 Feb 2017
Invest Bank holds a General meeting on March 19, 2017, to be postponed to March 26, 2017 in case of insufficient quorum. Shareholders shall discuss suggestion to distribute cash dividends amounting to 8.08% of paid-up capital.
More News of INVESTB
INVESTB holds a General meeting on March 19, 2017 (ADSM) - 20 Feb 2017
Results for the First Quarter 2016 for INVESTB (ADSM) - 18 Apr 2016
INVESTB announces results of General meeting (ADSM) - 01 Mar 2016
INVESTB holds its assembly on Feb 29, 2016 (ADSM) - 08 Feb 2016
Results for the Year 2015 for INVESTB (ADSM) - 04 Feb 2016
INVESTB's results of 9 months in 2015 (ADSM) - 18 Oct 2015
INVESTB announces results of General meeting (ADSM) - 17 Feb 2015
INVESTB's AGM resolutions (ADSM) - 03 Mar 2014
INVESTB holds a General meeting on February 16, 2014 (ADSM) - 26 Jan 2014
Results of Nine Months 2013 for INVESTB (ADSM) - 20 Oct 2013
Calendar of Events - Today
No Events
Calendar of Events - Upcoming
