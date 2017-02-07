P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

DHAFRA holds a General meeting on March 21, 2017 (ADSM)
Date: 20 Feb 2017
Al Dhafra Insurance Co. holds a General meeting on March 21, 2017, to be postponed to March 28, 2017 in case of insufficient quorum. Shareholders shall discuss suggestion to distribute cash dividends amounting to 15% of share nominal value.  
DHAFRA holds a General meeting on March 21, 2017 (ADSM) - 20 Feb 2017
Results for the First Half 2016 for DHAFRA (ADSM) - 14 Aug 2016
DHAFRA's assembly results (ADSM) - 22 Jun 2016
DHAFRA holds a General meeting on June 21, 2016 (ADSM) - 26 May 2016
DHAFRA's results of 1st quarter 2016 (ADSM) - 12 May 2016
DHAFRA's financial results of 2015 (ADSM) - 17 Feb 2016
DHAFRA holds a Board meeting on February 16, 2016 (ADSM) - 26 Jan 2016
DHAFRA's BOD meeting resolutions (ADSM) - 25 Nov 2015
Results for the nine-month period 2015 for DHAFRA (ADSM) - 10 Nov 2015
DHAFRA's BOD meeting resolutions (ADSM) - 30 Sep 2015
