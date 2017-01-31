P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

News

WAHA announces results of Board meeting (ADSM)
Date: 30 Jan 2017
Waha Capital PJSC announced results of Board meeting held on January 29, 2017. Board Members discuss financial results of year ended on December 31, 2016 and recommended the distribution of 20% cash dividends.
Waha Capital PJSC WAHA    31 Jan 2017      2.29     0.00
More News of WAHA
WAHA announces results of Board meeting (ADSM) - 30 Jan 2017
WAHA holds a Board meeting on November 23, 2016 (ADSM) - 21 Nov 2016
Details of WAHA buying back of own shares as of October 13, 2016 (ADSM) - 13 Oct 2016
Details of WAHA buying back of own shares as of October 11, 2016 (ADSM) - 11 Oct 2016
Details of WAHA buying back of own shares as of October 4, 2016 (ADSM) - 05 Oct 2016
Details of WAHA buying back of own shares as of September 29, 2016 (ADSM) - 03 Oct 2016
Details of WAHA buying back of own shares as of September 28, 2016 (ADSM - 29 Sep 2016
Details of WAHA buying back of own shares as of September 22, 2016 (ADSM) - 25 Sep 2016
Details of WAHA's buying back its shares on July 20, 2016 (ADSM) - 21 Jul 2016
Details of WAHA buying back of own shares as of July 19, 2016 (ADSM) - 19 Jul 2016
