UIC announces results of General meeting (ADSM) Date: 08 Jan 2017 United Insurance Co. announced results of General meeting held on January 5, 2017. Shareholders approved the allocation of 25% of capital increase shares in favour of Fidelity Insurance Company as a strategic shareholders at a nominal value of AED 1 per share. Clauses 2 and 19 of the Company Statute shall be amended accordingly.