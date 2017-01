ESHRAQ holds a General meeting on January 26, 2017 (ADSM) Date: 04 Jan 2017 Eshraq Properties Co. holds a General meeting on January 26, 2017, to be postponed to February 2, 2017 in case of insufficient quorum to discuss appointing Mr. Jassem Muhammad Al Seddeeki as Chairman and Mr. Khaled Abdul Aziz Al Mazeed as Board Member to replace resigned Members Mr. Saleh Muhammad Bin Nassra Al Amery and Mr. Yasser Hamad Al Sagheer. Shareholders shall aslo discuss amending the Company Statute to conform to the new Corporate Law and reduce number of Board Members from 8 to 7.