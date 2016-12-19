P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

UCC announces results of Board meeting (ADSM)
Date: 02 Jan 2017
Union Cement Co. announced results of Board meeting held on December 29, 2016. Board Members approved minutes of previous meeting as well as budget of 2017.
