News

ESHRAQ replaces a Board Member (ADSM)
Date: 26 Dec 2016
Eshraq Properties Co. accepted resignation of Board Member Mr. Yasser Hamad Al Sagheer and appointed Mr. Khaled Abdul Aziz Al Mazeed in replacement.
Eshraq Properties Co. ESHRAQ    26 Dec 2016      1.03     0.01
More News of ESHRAQ
ESHRAQ replaces a Board Member (ADSM) - 26 Dec 2016
ESHRAQ announces results of Board meeting (ADSM) - 12 Dec 2016
Results for the First Quarter 2016 for ESHRAQ (ADSM) - 16 May 2016
Resignation of ESHRAQ's BOD member and appointing his replacement (ADSM) - 02 Feb 2016
ESHRAQ announces results of Board meeting (ADSM) - 29 Dec 2015
ESHRAQ holds a Board meeting on December 23, 2015 (ADSM) - 17 Dec 2015
Results of the First Half 2015 for ESHRAQ (ADSM) - 16 Aug 2015
ESHRAQ's EGM resolutions (ADSM) - 29 Sep 2014
ESHRAQ postpones its EGM to be held on August 25, 2014 (ADSM) - 18 Aug 2014
ESHRAQ's BOD meeting results (ADSM) - 10 Jul 2014
» More News
Calendar of Events - Upcoming
