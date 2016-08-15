P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

News

OEIHC announces results of Board meeting (ADSM)
Date: 19 Dec 2016
Oman & Emirates Inv. Holding Co. announced results of Board meeting held on December 18, 2016. Board Members approved budget of 2017.
Oman & Emirates Inv. Holding Co. OEIHC    15 Aug 2016      1.18     0.00
OEIHC announces results of Board meeting (ADSM) - 19 Dec 2016
Results for the Year 2015 for OEIHC (ADSM) - 03 Mar 2016
OEIHC holds a Board meeting on January 20, 2016 (ADSM) - 18 Jan 2016
OEIHC holds its BOD meeting on November 2, 2015 (ADSM) - 21 Oct 2015
OEIHC's results of 9 months in 2015 (ADSM) - 15 Oct 2015
Results for the First Half 2014 for OEIHC (ADSM) - 10 Aug 2014
OEIHC holds a Board meeting on August 7, 2014 (ADSM) - 23 Jul 2014
Results for First Quarter 2013 for OEIHC (ADSM) - 11 May 2013
OEIHC calls for its AGM (ADSM) - 10 Mar 2013
Results of Fiscal Year 2012 for Oman & Emirates (ADSM) - 06 Mar 2013
