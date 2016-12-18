ABOUT US - Consulting Services
News
GMPC holds a Board meeting on December 14, 2016 (ADSM)
Date: 12 Dec 2016
Gulf Medical Projects holds a Board meeting on December 14, 2016 to discuss selling an affiliate company as well as an owned land plot. A General meeting shall be convened in case of approval.
More »
Gulf Medical Projects GMPC
18 Dec 2016
3.00
0.13
More News of GMPC
GMPC holds a Board meeting on December 14, 2016 (ADSM)
- 12 Dec 2016
GMPC's results of 1st quarter 2016 (ADSM)
- 04 May 2016
GMPC's results of 1st quarter 2016 (ADSM)
- 01 May 2016
GMPC's assembly resolutions (ADSM)
- 20 Mar 2016
GMPC holds its assembly on March 20, 2016 (ADSM)
- 23 Feb 2016
Results for the Year 2015 for GMPC (ADSM)
- 22 Feb 2016
Results for the 9 months of 2015 for GMPC (ADSM)
- 11 Nov 2015
GMPC holds its BOD meeting on November 9, 2015 (ADSM)
- 04 Nov 2015
GMPC holds a Board meeting on August 10, 2014 (ADSM)
- 04 Aug 2014
GMPC's AGM resolutions (ADSM)
- 24 Apr 2014
» More News
Latest Company News
OEIHC announces results of Board meeting (ADSM)
- 19 Dec 2016
WATANIA announces resignation of Chairman (ADSM)
- 18 Dec 2016
RAKWCT holds a Board meeting on December 21, 2016 (ADSM)
- 18 Dec 2016
ABNIC holds a Board meeting on December 19, 2016 (ADSM)
- 14 Dec 2016
IH hols a Board meeting on December 21, 2016 (ADSM)
- 14 Dec 2016
ESHRAQ announces results of Board meeting (ADSM)
- 12 Dec 2016
GMPC holds a Board meeting on December 14, 2016 (ADSM)
- 12 Dec 2016
FGB announces results of General meeting (ADSM)
- 08 Dec 2016
NBAD announces results of General meeting (ADSM)
- 08 Dec 2016
BOS holds a Board meeting on December 14, 2016 (ADSM)
- 06 Dec 2016
» More News
Calendar of Events - Today
Date
Company
No Events
View All »
Calendar of Events - Upcoming
Date
Company
No Events
View All »
Latest Sector News
Hermes closes its branch in Abu Dhabi (Al Arabiya Net)
- 24 Dec 2012
Emirates treats branches of GCC companies as national ones (Arabiya Net)
- 05 Feb 2012
Shares of AlWatania Takaful listed effective tomorrow (ADSM)
- 13 Nov 2011
» More News
