P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

Dividends (Tables)

Price Performance - Gain/Loss (Tables)

Earnings Per Share-EPS (Tables)

Market Capitalization of Companies (Tables)

Historical Price Quotes

Price to Book Value (Tables)

Skip Navigation LinksHomeAbu Dhabi HomeSearch Company NewsCompany News
Advertisement
Interesting Alerts
Stock Scanning
Support & Resistance Levels
Pivot Analysis

News

GMPC holds a Board meeting on December 14, 2016 (ADSM)
Date: 12 Dec 2016
Gulf Medical Projects holds a Board meeting on December 14, 2016 to discuss selling an affiliate company as well as an owned land plot. A General meeting shall be convened in case of approval.
More » Gulf Medical Projects GMPC    18 Dec 2016      3.00     0.13
Advertisement
More News of GMPC
GMPC holds a Board meeting on December 14, 2016 (ADSM) - 12 Dec 2016
GMPC's results of 1st quarter 2016 (ADSM) - 04 May 2016
GMPC's results of 1st quarter 2016 (ADSM) - 01 May 2016
GMPC's assembly resolutions (ADSM) - 20 Mar 2016
GMPC holds its assembly on March 20, 2016 (ADSM) - 23 Feb 2016
Results for the Year 2015 for GMPC (ADSM) - 22 Feb 2016
Results for the 9 months of 2015 for GMPC (ADSM) - 11 Nov 2015
GMPC holds its BOD meeting on November 9, 2015 (ADSM) - 04 Nov 2015
GMPC holds a Board meeting on August 10, 2014 (ADSM) - 04 Aug 2014
GMPC's AGM resolutions (ADSM) - 24 Apr 2014
» More News
Calendar of Events - Today
DateCompany
No Events
View All »
Calendar of Events - Upcoming
DateCompany
No Events
View All »
Advertisement
ALL PRICE ANALYSIS IS BASED ON END-OF-DAY CLOSINGS
Asmainfo.com a Service by
© 1999 - 2016 Orient Consulting Center