News

NBAD announces results of General meeting (ADSM)
Date: 08 Dec 2016
National Bank of Abu Dhabi announced results of General meeting held on December 7, 2016. Shareholders approved merger with First Gulf Bank and increase capital from AED 5,254,545,318 to AED 10,897,545,318 in accordance with merger conditions. Clauses (1, 6, 17, 18 & 58) of the Bank Charter shall be amended accordingly.
National Bank Of Abu Dhabi NBAD
